4,095 Shares in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFI opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

