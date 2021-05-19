$4.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.73 and the lowest is $4.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

