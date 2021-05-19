3M (NYSE:MMM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

3M (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Saturday, June 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

3M has raised its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. 3M has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.17. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

