3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $237,786.77 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DDD opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $653,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,036 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 484,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,032,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

