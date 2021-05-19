$387.67 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $387.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.