$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $63,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $12.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.77. The company had a trading volume of 227,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,586. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

