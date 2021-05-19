28,691 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,691 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $43,891,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

NYSE DKS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.25. 12,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

