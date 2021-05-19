$247.36 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report $247.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.00 million and the highest is $251.69 million. Yelp reported sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,933. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

