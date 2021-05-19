222,650 Shares in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 222,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of The Alkaline Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Alkaline Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER).

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.