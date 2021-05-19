$20.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $20.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $20.58 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $81.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $81.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $449.46. 1,125,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day moving average of $412.11. Humana has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

