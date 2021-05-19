$2.54 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 893.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $11.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. 2,874,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,405. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

