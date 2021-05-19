$2.03 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.18. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $102.56 and a one year high of $226.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

