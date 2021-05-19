$19.21 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $19.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.72 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $79.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.02 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $132.89. 89,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

