1,602 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 465,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

