15,261 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

