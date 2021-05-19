13,250 Shares in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

QTS stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

