1,288 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCRB. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,797,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

