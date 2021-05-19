$12.98 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $12.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.95 million and the highest is $13.00 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ICBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

