$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post $12.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.43 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genasys by 2,846.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

