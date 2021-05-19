$101.71 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $101.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.78 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $388.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of CHUY opened at $41.79 on Friday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,542 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.