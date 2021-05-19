100,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ARYD opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.