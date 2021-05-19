$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

