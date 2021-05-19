$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,332 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.