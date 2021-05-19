$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,009. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

