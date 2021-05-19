$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Crane posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.