$1.10 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $71.19 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,462 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $2,479,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

