$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,420. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $51.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

