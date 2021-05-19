$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,482,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 7,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,293. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

