-$0.72 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.97.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $113.20. 43,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,054. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.84.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

