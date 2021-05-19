$0.66 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 750.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.42. 10,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.62.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

