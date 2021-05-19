$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,623. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.