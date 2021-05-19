-$0.55 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

EVLO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.