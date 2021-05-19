-$0.55 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

EVLO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.