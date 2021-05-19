$0.48 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

