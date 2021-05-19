$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

