$0.31 EPS Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,145,000 after buying an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $65,137,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

GRFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 570,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

