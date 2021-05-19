$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Gray Television posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $2,545,400 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

