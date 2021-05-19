$0.23 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

GLOP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 394,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,562. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.