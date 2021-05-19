-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $394.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.