$0.20 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 1,132,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

