$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 82.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,335. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

