-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.