Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 445 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 415.45.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.