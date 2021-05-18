Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Citigroup cut Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

ZURVY opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

