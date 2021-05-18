Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

