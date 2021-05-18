Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,032 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,118,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

