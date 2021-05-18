Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,665 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,429,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,266,000 after purchasing an additional 383,276 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LSXMK stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

