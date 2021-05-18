Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $2.19 Million in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.