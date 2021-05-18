Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -183.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.04.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.