Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.95.

Shares of ZBH opened at $165.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

