Zenfuse Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $288,560.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01484871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00118925 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,324,523 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

